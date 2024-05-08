Northern Financial Advisors Inc Sells 310 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after buying an additional 67,490 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.87. 391,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,670. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.02.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

