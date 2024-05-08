NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.42. 2,459,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,616. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $83.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.03.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

