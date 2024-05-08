Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. Declares — Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NCDL)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:NCDL traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,426. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 46.95%. The business had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NCDL shares. UBS Group began coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

