Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Sunday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. 6,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,426. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $18.10.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 46.95% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Research analysts predict that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NCDL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

