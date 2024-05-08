Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Sunday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. 6,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,426. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $18.10.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 46.95% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Research analysts predict that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.
About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
