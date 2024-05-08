Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Office Properties Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OPINL traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. 3,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,614. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01.
Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile
