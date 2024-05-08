Orezone Gold (ORE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Orezone Gold to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.
Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$92.01 million for the quarter.
Orezone Gold Stock Performance
CVE:ORE opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. Orezone Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.87 and a 12 month high of C$1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on ORE
Insider Activity at Orezone Gold
In other news, Senior Officer Vanessa Pickering sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$81,000.00.
Orezone Gold Company Profile
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Orezone Gold
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- How to Read an Earnings Report | Step by Step Guide with Tips
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Datadog: In the Doghouse or Pullback to the Buyzone?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Celsius Stock’s Post-Earnings Morning Dip, Better than Coffee
Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.