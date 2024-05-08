Orezone Gold (ORE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Orezone Gold to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$92.01 million for the quarter.

CVE:ORE opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. Orezone Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.87 and a 12 month high of C$1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORE shares. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Vanessa Pickering sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$81,000.00.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

