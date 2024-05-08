PACK Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,849 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

PACK Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 4.2% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,702 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $107,763,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,938.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,188,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.45. 2,377,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,843,126. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day moving average is $83.09. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

