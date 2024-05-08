Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up about 1.4% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,031 shares of company stock worth $6,043,821 over the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.55.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $258.50. The stock had a trading volume of 145,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,767. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.24. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $223.01 and a one year high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

