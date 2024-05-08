Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.20

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.20 and last traded at $36.18, with a volume of 63625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.4944 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 88.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.