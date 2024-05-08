PotCoin Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 44.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $41.95 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.76 or 0.00131329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009473 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012005 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000145 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001573 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

