Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 206 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,763,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 325.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 103,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 79,025 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,421.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 50,316 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,879,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares during the period.

PWB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,375. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.22. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $834.59 million, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.11.

