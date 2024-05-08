Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$7.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.04% from the stock’s previous close.

REAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Real Matters from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.43.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on REAL

Real Matters Stock Performance

About Real Matters

TSE REAL traded up C$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 34,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 5.03. Real Matters has a 12-month low of C$4.43 and a 12-month high of C$7.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.89. The stock has a market cap of C$402.56 million, a P/E ratio of -55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.69.

(Get Free Report)

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.