Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $19.00 at Wedbush

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $17.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RVLV. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen upgraded Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Revolve Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of RVLV stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.96. 555,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,809. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.80 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Revolve Group’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,466,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,615,000 after buying an additional 390,670 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 2,269.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 351,704 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,820,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 678,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 229,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,945,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

