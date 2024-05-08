Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) were up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 1,029,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,018,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

RGTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 3.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $198.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 59.51% and a negative net margin of 625.42%. Equities analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rigetti Computing news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $91,262.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,052,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,599 shares of company stock worth $142,830 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the third quarter worth $27,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Rigetti Computing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 123,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 61,766 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

