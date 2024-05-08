Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Stock Up 0.3 %

SCCB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00.

About Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not

since 2010, sachem capital has been financing opportunistic real estate transactions in the new england area. sachem capital provides quick, short-term bridge capital for real estate investors, builders or developers who need immediate funding or to solve an immediate problem. our creative real estate financing solutions are developed exclusively for those seeking alternatives to conventional bank loans.

