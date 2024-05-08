Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Stock Up 0.3 %
SCCB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00.
About Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- How to Read an Earnings Report | Step by Step Guide with Tips
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Datadog: In the Doghouse or Pullback to the Buyzone?
Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.