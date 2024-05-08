Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SLDP. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Solid Power stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Solid Power has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $324.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 million. Solid Power had a negative net margin of 376.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solid Power will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solid Power news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 692,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,966.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Solid Power by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Solid Power by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solid Power by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 70.8% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Solid Power by 141.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

