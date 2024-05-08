Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 713 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE EPD traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $28.39. 4,546,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,977,400. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPD. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Enterprise Products Partners

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.