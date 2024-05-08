Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Cormark from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.50 price objective on Spartan Delta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.36.

SDE stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.25. 238,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,103. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of C$2.63 and a 52-week high of C$16.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55. The company has a market cap of C$736.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.75.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$84.15 million for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 68.13% and a net margin of 111.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.3284434 earnings per share for the current year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

