Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Shares Up 8.4%

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$81.00 and last traded at C$78.78. 114,493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 139,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$72.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJ shares. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.71.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$77.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$78.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.08. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of C$688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 5.7169407 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$72.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,225.00. In other Stella-Jones news, Director Kevin Patrick Comerford purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$53.39 per share, with a total value of C$69,407.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$72.45 per share, with a total value of C$36,225.00. Insiders bought 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $251,922 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

