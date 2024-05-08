Stevens Capital Partners Sells 16,640 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Stevens Capital Partners reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,640 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $11,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 282.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2,965.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,057. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

