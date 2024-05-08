Stifel Nicolaus Cuts DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $25.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.42% from the stock’s previous close.

DV has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.28.

DV traded down $11.69 on Wednesday, hitting $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,005,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,801. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,531 shares of company stock worth $3,043,004 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in DoubleVerify by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

