Substratum (SUB) Trading Up 49.9% This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded up 31.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.18 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0002711 USD and is down -24.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $39.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

