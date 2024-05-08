Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Increases Dividend to $0.88 Per Share

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.876 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

Sunoco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sunoco has a payout ratio of 49.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sunoco to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

SUN opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $41.95 and a 1 year high of $64.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunoco news, Director David K. Skidmore bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $78,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,076.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUN. Citigroup lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

