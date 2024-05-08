Susquehanna Lowers Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target to $1.10

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $2.00 to $1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $1.75 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.12.

NYSE SPCE opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $382.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 7,387.31% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 958,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 59,159 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 61.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 245,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

