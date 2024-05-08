T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at $79,886,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at $79,886,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,537,157 shares of company stock worth $1,062,270,599. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $163.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,889. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $191.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.34.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

