Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Teleflex has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Teleflex to earn $15.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $201.52 on Wednesday. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $262.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.24 and its 200 day moving average is $226.77. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TFX

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.