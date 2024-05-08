Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $48.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.90.

Get Teradata alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradata

Teradata Stock Down 13.8 %

Teradata stock opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. Teradata has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,615 shares of company stock worth $2,903,644. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.