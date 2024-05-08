TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,550 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 433,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 113,191 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 975,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 41,045 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 84,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 33,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TFS Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 32,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,298,000 after purchasing an additional 31,130 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In other TFS Financial news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $176,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TFS Financial news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 13,400 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $176,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 3,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $43,940.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,618 shares of company stock valued at $435,459. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 0.65. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 418.52%.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

