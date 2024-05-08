The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The GEO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. 1,338,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,685. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush cut their target price on The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at The GEO Group

In other The GEO Group news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

