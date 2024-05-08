Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $63.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Macquarie from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Macquarie’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.59.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,823,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,373. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.38. Twilio has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $106,738.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,529,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,910,447 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,809,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,212,000 after purchasing an additional 241,738 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,118,000 after purchasing an additional 111,093 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $179,739,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Twilio by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,131,000 after acquiring an additional 217,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,261,000 after purchasing an additional 43,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

