U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 407 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $98.68 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $77.24 and a 12-month high of $101.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.55. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

