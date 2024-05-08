U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vertiv news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,409,664 shares of company stock worth $310,846,212. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:VRT opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vertiv

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.