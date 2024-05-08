U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,281,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,778,000 after purchasing an additional 316,072 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 728,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,629,000 after acquiring an additional 76,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 184,102 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 57.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 563,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,503,000 after acquiring an additional 204,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,168,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS PAUG opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $734.88 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

