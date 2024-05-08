U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 61.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,285 shares of company stock valued at $6,148,228. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.45.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH stock opened at $114.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.17. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

