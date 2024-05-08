U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 76,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 583,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 48,745 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 332.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000.

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

