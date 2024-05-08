UBS Group Increases TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,403.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.60.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.4 %

TDG traded up $5.69 on Wednesday, reaching $1,316.09. The company had a trading volume of 38,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,247. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $766.00 and a 1 year high of $1,325.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,217.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,083.86.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,406,761.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

