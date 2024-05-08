Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,733,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026,547 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 5.13% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $340,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VPL traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $74.14. The company had a trading volume of 152,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,635. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.65.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

