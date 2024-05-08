VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $24.80

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.80, but opened at $24.25. VEON shares last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 2,321 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

VEON Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in VEON during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of VEON by 37.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in VEON in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in VEON by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in VEON by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares during the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

