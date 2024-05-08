Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $136,000 Stock Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,257 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Clarivate Price Performance

Clarivate stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $10.03.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $683.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Profile

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.