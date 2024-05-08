Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PEO opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

(Free Report)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.