Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 204.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $219.73. 334,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,451,648. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $121.81 and a one year high of $239.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.87.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

