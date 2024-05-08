Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $984,000 Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,651 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 59,900.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

PHO traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.13. 8,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,698. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $67.31.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

