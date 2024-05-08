Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 178.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,915,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,307,000 after purchasing an additional 108,057 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,649,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,945,000 after buying an additional 229,639 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,290,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,484,000 after acquiring an additional 130,073 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,798,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,256,000 after acquiring an additional 232,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,181,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.56. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $42.82.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

