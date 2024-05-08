Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,654 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 32,844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 206.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 68,312 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 185.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 61,578 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA PSI traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.62. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $58.59.

About Invesco Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

