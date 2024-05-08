Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 30.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 54,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,517,134. The firm has a market cap of $134.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $77.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,608.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514,459 shares of company stock worth $36,371,155 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.