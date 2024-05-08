William Blair Comments on Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JKHY. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $165.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.24. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

