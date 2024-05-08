Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WMB. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 645,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,275. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

