WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.83 million. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.
WK Kellogg Stock Down 8.4 %
NYSE KLG traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $22.23. 1,097,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,370. WK Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84.
WK Kellogg Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About WK Kellogg
WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.
