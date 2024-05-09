120,900 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Purchased by AI Squared Management Ltd

AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. NIO comprises about 1.4% of AI Squared Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in NIO during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,559,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,737,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.92.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Profile

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.