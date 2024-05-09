154,099 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Bought by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 154,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,294,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,471,000 after buying an additional 840,304 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $96.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,636,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,140,824. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.83.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

